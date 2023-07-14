CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has received the Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Silver Plus Achievement Award for implementing rapid, research-based care for patients experiencing a type of severe heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

Each year, about 285,000 people in the United States experience a STEMI. A STEMI is the most deadly type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage of one of the main arteries supplying blood to the heart.

