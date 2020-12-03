CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has been recognized as a “Digital Health Most Wired” hospital for the seventh consecutive year.
CRMC received Level 7 certification from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), which oversees the annual Most Wired designations.
Health care organizations in the Most Wired program are certified as Level 1-10 based on the results of an annual CHIME survey that assesses how effectively they apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve patient safety and health outcomes.
CRMC is the only hospital in Wyoming to receive Level 7 or higher certification for 2020.
“Receiving Most Wired status for the seventh year in a row shows our hospital’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to IT security, interoperability, predictive analytics and disaster preparedness,” said CRMC Executive Director of Information Technology Jody Siltzer.
Every health care organization participating in the Most Wired program receives a customized benchmarking report that addresses infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement and clinical quality/safety. More than 30,000 health care organizations from across the globe participated in this year’s Most Wired program.