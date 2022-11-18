CRMC ICU

Rosa Williams is a registered nurse in Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s ICU. Hillary Hardy/Cheyenne Regional Medical Center

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was recently recognized as a Primary Heart Attack Center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association, and is the only hospital in Wyoming to have this designation.

“It should give your community peace of mind knowing that your local hospital has met the requirements to be a Certified Heart Attack Center,” said Aaron Koehler, Wyoming Office of Emergency Services manager. “This shows that Cheyenne Regional Medical Center went above and beyond, and we are happy to recognize that.”


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus