CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced it has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to excellence in stroke care. 

Get With The Guidelines – Target Stroke is a national hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to evidence-based practices that lead to optimal patient outcomes. Those outcomes often mean a reduction in permanent disability and deaths.

