CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s marketing department has been awarded nine national Aster marketing awards, including five gold, three silver and a bronze, for work it created during the 2019 calendar year.
Hosted by Creative Images Inc., the Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national health care marketing competitions of its kind. The program has recognized outstanding health care professionals for excellence in marketing for more than 19 years, according to a news release from the hospital.
CRMC’s gold awards were for a print- and web-based campaign developed for CRMC’s plastic, reconstructive, cosmetic and hand surgery service line; a Hospital Week poster; an infection control flyer; as well as for digital and radio/Pandora ads created for the hospital’s “Share Your Spark” marketing campaign.
The silver awards were for a cinema ad focusing on driving under the influence, an internal employee campaign and a print newspaper ad series for the “Share Your Spark” campaign.
The bronze award was for an internal newsletter written by CRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Thornell.
“The quality and creativity of the entries submitted in the 2020 Aster Awards competition exceeded all expectations for health care advertising. All winning entries represent the best of the best on a national level,” Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards program coordinator, said in the release.
Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 16% of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution.
“I’m honored that our small marketing and communications team from Wyoming has been recognized by industry experts for excellence in health care marketing,” CRMC Marketing and Communications Director Hillary Hardy said in the release. “I’ve always known that my team is the best around, and to be recognized for our work – with some of that work being judged as among the top 5% in the nation – is not only exciting, it’s humbling.
”These awards will inspire us to continue to think outside the box, push our potential and create the best advertising that we can. A special thank you to my team – Joe, Kathy, Bridget and Joci – for your efforts every day. You don’t just create award-winning advertising, you bring joy and fun to the workplace – even in the midst of a pandemic and quarantine. I also want to thank WestEdge Collective for being an extension of our team when we need them; it’s nice to have local partners to lean on. We are very fortunate to live in a community with such amazing talent.”
All winners are currently posted on the Aster Awards website at www.asterawards.com/winners.