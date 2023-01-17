CHEEYNNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's Heart and Vascular Services and the CRMC Foundation will host their 14th annual “Wake Up to Heart Health” event on Feb. 4.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. The focus of this year’s event is to “Eat Well. Move More. Live Longer.”

