...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to host heart health event Feb. 4
CHEEYNNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's Heart and Vascular Services and the CRMC Foundation will host their 14th annual “Wake Up to Heart Health” event on Feb. 4.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. The focus of this year’s event is to “Eat Well. Move More. Live Longer.”
“Heart disease has been the leading cause of death for men and women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States for many years,” said Dr. Vipul Madhwani, a CRMC cardiologist who will be speaking at the event.
Madhwani will discuss the importance of preventing heart disease through knowing and reducing individual risk factors and making healthy lifestyle choices. He will also talk about the increased cardiac risk associated with having COVID-19.
A session on good nutrition and eating well, including a virtual grocery story tour and how to read food labels, will be taught by CRMC clinical dietitians. Additional information will be provided on how to access care, where to find resources focused on heart health and how to perform hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. A former heart patient will share about his heart attack, treatment and recovery and the importance of calling 911 during a medical emergency. A question-and-answer session with a panel of CRMC cardiology experts will be held at the end of the event.
A light continental breakfast and heart-healthy lunch will be provided. Each attendee will also receive a shopping bag with giveaways focused on eating well, reducing heart attack risks and knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.
There is a $25 fee to register. A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy an automated external defibrillator to be placed in the community. The AED will be purchased in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter.