Tree of Remembrance FILE

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center hosts its annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony at Davis Hospice Center. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hospice and the CRMC Foundation will host the 27th annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Davis Hospice Center lobby, 6000 Sycamore Road.

The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short message and a brief song. Participants will then be invited to place paper doves on the tree in remembrance or honor of family members and friends. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings.


