...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Cheyenne Regional Medical Group’s Kidney Care Clinic moves to new location
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Group’s Kidney Care Clinic is now located in the CRMG Heart and Vascular Institute, 2301 House Ave., Suite 301, in Cheyenne.
The move was completed on Saturday.
“This transition from the Medical Specialty Clinic location to the Heart and Vascular Institute will allow patients to see their nephrologist, get their lab work done and also have any needed ultrasounds in one area,” said Amber Scott, practice director of the CRMG Heart & Vascular Institute, in a news release. “Many patients requiring kidney care also consult with our vascular surgeons, so co-locating the clinics is another benefit.”
The CRMG Kidney Care Clinic, formerly known as the Nephrology Clinic, offers outpatient chronic kidney care, outpatient dialysis management, hypertension management, kidney stone prevention and many other services. For more information, call 307-637-1600.