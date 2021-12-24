CHEYENNE – Brandee Dahill has cultivated an abundance of holiday magic in her home over the past 10 years with the development of an expansive Christmas village.
The warm lights twinkle in more than 300 snow-covered houses and buildings, while close to 1,000 figurines dance, throw snowballs, sell Christmas trees and eat treats around them. From an imaginary city skyline to a neighborhood dedicated to “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, there is more than the eyes could ever take in.
“It’s cool to see a whole other world,” the creator said, “and you get to make it.”
Dahill said she will often explore her newfound fantasy in the evenings, with the lights down and the village glittering. She never thought it would come to be this wondrous at the start.
“I call it the tristate village simply because it’s grown considerably since I began this madness,” she joked.
The first pieces she ever owned were passed down to her by her grandmother in high school. She made many of the houses and decorations by hand, and when her great aunt passed, she received one of the churches.
But when she started going to garage sales and finding new homes she connected with, she had to bring them back to the original set. Sometimes they were gifts, other times they were treasures that appeared out of thin air.
She even managed to find a building called the Powell Fire Department. She laughed as she explained she was from Powell, and, even better yet, her father was a firefighter.
Eventually, it became more than villages. Lakes, rivers, boats, high rises and castles were all added to the creation.
“It just kept growing and growing,” she said.
Now, in its extensive prime, Dahill said she has to start building on Oct. 1. She said it’s usually finished by Thanksgiving, and more than 120 hours of delicate and thoughtful construction takes place each year. She has never used the same design twice, and this year, she even had to leave a few buildings out.
The entire living room is covered with tables, an island and 91 yards of wire. This does not include the hundreds of LED lights she invested in for fire safety.
Her 14-year-old daughter, Murphie Dahill, said it’s crazy, but she still takes part in the process. Her mother said it’s a bonding experience for them both, and she was allowed to start when she knew she wouldn’t break the pieces.
Her favorite part is organizing the people within the village, often showcasing them ice skating or riding in the parade.
The future is still unknown in terms of whether she or her siblings will be the heirs of the collection, but to her mother, it brings happiness. She said she even wonders if the figurines will someday be found in a new spot, just like in the movies “Toy Story” and “Night at the Museum.”
“I’m just sure they’re going to do something really cool,” she chuckled.
But even if they never wake up, the Dahill Christmas village is very much alive.