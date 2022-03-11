CHEYENNE – A local man and two Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies have reached a settlement over a middle-of-the-night welfare check in January 2020 that ended in the man and his mother getting stunned with electric shocks and being arrested.
In the civil lawsuit, Devin Bryant of Cheyenne alleged that LCSO deputies Jason Gillott and Ryan Lee violated his Fourth Amendment rights when they “violently ripped Mr. Bryant out of his home and stunned Mr. Bryant and his mother without legal justification.” Gillott and Lee had been prompted to check on Bryant after his estranged wife called the department about an email Bryant sent saying he had cut himself.
The case alleged Gillott and Lee had “acted with malice, recklessness and/or callous indifference.”
Attorneys for Bryant, Devon Petersen and John Robinson said in a statement that their client “expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the case, as well as his hope that incidents like these can be avoided in the future.”
Although details about the settlement were not made publicly available, a Jan. 25 court filing indicates attorneys for the plaintiff and defendants gave the court verbal notice of a settlement.
Attorneys involved with the case did not reveal the settlement amount.
The lawsuit, filed in February 2021 in U.S. District Court, was subsequently dismissed on Feb. 28 of this year by Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.
Gillott and Lee were initially sued in both their individual and official capacities. In April 2021, Skavdahl dismissed the official-capacity claims. The Laramie County Board of Commissioners, who were also named, were officially dismissed from the suit in August.
It was not immediately clear who would be responsible for paying the settlement.
In court documents, both deputies denied any violation of Bryant’s constitutional rights.
On Thursday, Amanda Hunkins-Newton and Holly Lee Tysse, who represented Lee in his individual capacity, said they had no comment. Kay Lynn Bestol, who represented Gillott individually, did not return calls.
Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick said he could not comment on the settlement. Glick said both Gillott and Lee are currently employed with the sheriff’s office.
Immediately following the incident, Bryant and his mother, Shelli Bryant, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. The charges were dropped last April, according to Laramie County Circuit Court records.
The legal complaint claimed the deputies injured Bryant’s arms and body and “greatly exacerbated previously diagnosed anxiety, depression and PTSD.” The suit asked for a trial to prove the claims, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorney and expert fees.
Body camera footage shared with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle confirms the incident took place largely as described in the lawsuit.
The suit alleged that the only information the deputies had at the time of the incident was from Bryant’s estranged wife, and that the deputies did not have a warrant.
Answers in court documents from Gillott and Lee denied the claim that Bryant was not a threat to himself. In Gillott’s response, the deputy admitted that “the encounter with (Bryant) on the night at issue did not involve an initial suspicion that he had committed a crime and that they were not executing a warrant.”
Body cam footage
At 2:44 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020, Gillott and Lee went to Bryant’s home to conduct a welfare check after his estranged wife’s concerned call, the suit claimed.
The body cam footage shows that, upon arrival, both deputies knock on opposite sides of the residence several times and identify themselves as being from the sheriff’s office. Shortly after, a man, referred to in the suit as Shelli Bryant’s boyfriend, opens the door. Gillott identifies himself and Lee, asking if Devin Bryant is at the residence.
“He’s not in any trouble – we just want to check on his welfare,” Gillott says, and the man agrees to get Bryant.
Bryant appears in the doorway, with the screen door partially open and his mother standing behind him. Gillott, standing on the porch, explains that the department received a call from Bryant’s estranged wife. Bryant confirms having sent the woman an email, though he says it was a couple of days ago, rather than the previous day. Bryant says he had been drinking when he wrote the email and was in a “bad mood” at the time, but says calmly that he is “fine.”
Gillott then says to Bryant: “All right, do me a favor. Just, let’s – let me have a look at your arms.”
Bryant replies: “No, no, I don’t need to let you look at anything,” to which Gillott says, “OK, all right, all right.” Gillott reiterates that he is there to check on Bryant’s welfare. Bryant says: “I’m good now.”
“If they’re old, I’m gonna get in my car and leave you alone,” Gillott says, referring to possible injuries on Bryant’s arms.
Bryant again calmly refuses. Lee, now also on the porch, responds: “Yes, you actually have to at this point, ‘cause right now, based on everything, we could take you to the hospital right this moment.”
Bryant again refuses, saying the deputies could “come right back with a warrant,” as Lee says, “OK, go ahead and step out here then,” reaching into the residence and grabbing Bryant’s left arm.
“Don’t resist,” Lee says, pulling on Bryant’s jacket as Bryant tries to back into the residence.
Shelli Bryant, also present in the doorway, repeatedly yells for her boyfriend and says, “Stop, you guys.” Lee tells Shelli Bryant to step back, and she replies, “No, stop,” pulling back on her son’s jacket.
“You’re going to go ahead and get tased,” Lee says, as Gillott pulls out a stun gun and points it at the pair, firing first at Shelli and then at Devin.
About one minute and 30 seconds elapses between Bryant coming to the door and he and his mother being stunned, according to the footage.
Shelli falls to the porch as she and Devin scream in pain. The two are then handcuffed and led to the deputies’ patrol vehicles. Both were taken to the Laramie County jail, according to the lawsuit, where they were each charged with one count of interference with a peace officer.
Devin Bryant “appeared in no distress and was not a threat to anyone, including himself. Mr. Bryant had not committed a crime, nor was there any suspicion that he had committed a crime,” the suit contended. “Without question, Deputy Lee unnecessarily escalated this respectful conversation into a threatening and dangerous confrontation.”