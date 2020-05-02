CHEYENNE – A fatal car crash occurred at 8:41 p.m. Thursday on Wyoming Highway 450 near marker 57 east of Wright.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash and found that a 2020 Dodge Ram was driving eastbound on Wyoming 450 when it slowed in its lane to turn right onto an adjacent drive. A 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was driving westbound when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed over the center line – hitting the Dodge Ram head-on.
Kandi L. Tanner, 39, of St. George, Utah, was driving the Volkswagen and died at the scene. The juvenile passenger of the Volkswagen was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for their injuries. Both people were wearing a seatbelt.
Tammy Elliot, 59, of Newcastle, was driving the Dodge Ram with passengers Kent Elliot, 60, of Newcastle, and Steven Elliot, 18, of Cheyenne. Two juvenile passengers were also in the vehicle. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt and taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for their injuries.
Driver inattention on the part of Tanner is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 23rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 52 in 2019, 26 in 2018 and 33 in 2017 to date.