CHEYENNE – A 24-year-old Cheyenne resident led Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit near the capital city Friday that ended east of town.
The chase began after troopers attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Cruze for a traffic violation, according to a WHP news release. The driver, Jayden L.S. Christensen, failed to stop and fled west on Otto Road to the Interstate 80 interchange. Christensen then drove east on Interstate 80 from Otto Road.
Christensen attempted to elude troopers by driving at a high rate of speed toward Cheyenne. Troopers and other area law enforcement deployed equipment to deflate the vehicle tires several times, but were unsuccessful.
The pursuit continued east of Cheyenne on Interstate 80 before Christensen made a U-turn to head back toward Cheyenne. Around milepost 368 on I-80, Cheyenne Police were able to deploy equipment to deflate Christensen’s tires successfully. Christensen temporarily lost control of the car, causing it to go off the north side of the roadway and through the right-of-way fence.
Troopers followed Christensen’s vehicle over to Venture Boulevard, where it became disabled a short distance later. Christensen was taken into custody without further incident.
Christensen is facing multiple traffic charges, as well as felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.
The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Department assisted in this pursuit.