CHEYENNE – Gabe Lopez enjoys walks with his dog along Crow Creek in south Cheyenne. Yet while he enjoyed checking out the geese and ducks in the area, one thing kept bothering him.
“It’s an awesome area, but it’s just so littered and polluted and terrible,” Lopez said.
Now, Lopez has decided to do something about it. The 25-year-old, who was born and raised in Cheyenne, has organized a group of residents planning to beautify the area.
The group’s first cleanup effort will begin 9 a.m. Sunday at Optimist Park, 908 Carey Ave. Lopez is expecting at least 50 people to show up Sunday, and the group will cover at least a mile of the surrounding area.
“After that, I’ll take some more input from people around town and see if they have a particular spot that they would like to focus on next,” Lopez said. “The creek and Greenway are what I mainly want to focus on.”
The effort also could help fill a local need that’s emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to funding and staffing shortfalls, the city’s Community Recreation and Events Department has been forced to prioritize which parks and trails should be taken care of first for the rest of the summer.
The initiative has a public Facebook group called “Keep Crow Creek Clean,” which already has about 150 members. Lopez said he wants to have the cleanup efforts a couple times each month during the summer.
“It’s just something to take our minds off of everything bad that’s going on and focus on something that’s going to better our community,” Lopez said. “Hopefully, it brings in more wildlife and a better ecosystem for not just us people, but all living things.”