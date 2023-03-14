Blayklee and Taytyn Shahan pet their new dog

Sisters Blayklee Shahan, 2, left, and Taytyn Shahan, 8, right, pet their newly adopted beagle Sebastian in an adoption room at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter last summer. The shelter is trying to work with city of Cheyenne and Laramie County officials after learning its contract may not be renewed.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Residents packed into the Cheyenne City Council chambers on Monday night to advocate for contract renegotiations with the local animal shelter.

City and Laramie County officials announced last week their plan to cancel their $800,000 contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for intake services and to start a new facility on South Greeley Highway. Increasing budget requests to $1.25 million, lack of financial transparency and failure to communicate have all been cited as motivation for the cancellation.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus