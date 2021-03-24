CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne and its Urban Forestry Division remind residents of the options for tree branch disposal following the recent snowstorm.
Options include:
- Take branches to the Cheyenne Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) free of charge (Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Call 307-632-5518 for more information. Make sure branches are cut into 4-foot lengths, are no larger than 10 inches in diameter and are covered to prevent flying debris while transporting.
- Hire an arborist company or lawn service to pick up branches. A list of licensed arborists can be found online at www.cheyennetrees.com.
- Have a neighbor, friend or relative help you.
- If you have a green yard waste container, branches will be picked up free of charge beginning Friday, April 9, and weekly thereafter; provided residents request a pick-up by calling Sanitation at 307-637-6440 and branches are cut in 4-foot lengths. Each yard waste customer is allowed one cubic yard (three feet by three feet by three feet) of tree branches per week.
- Call Sanitation for a special pick-up. The current Sanitation minimum charge is $36.15 per the first cubic yard, with each additional cubic yard charged at $24.05. Please place the branches next to the curb, not in the gutter, to prevent safety and drainage concerns. Branches should not be placed inside a yard waste container bin.
During a significant weather event, the top priority for City Forestry crews is to keep city streets open. Due to limited resources, forestry crews will only respond to fallen trees and branches that are blocking the roadway that the property owner is unable to remove. Property owners will be charged for tree and branch removal. The cost for this service will be calculated based on equipment and labor required to complete the work.