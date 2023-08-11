CHEYENNE — Jhun Vinluan first arrived in Cheyenne 30 years ago. Throughout his life, he has lived in Guam, the Philippines and served in Iraq and West Berlin.
Vinluan founded Nipa Hut, a Filipino restaurant that began as a food truck, in 2013.
Since 2019, Nipa Hut has operated out of a restaurant space on Central Avenue. This week, Vinluan announced that Saturday, Aug. 12, would be the restaurant’s final day at that location.
“I would say it’s always disappointing when a small business seems to struggle or is being forced to change its model,” Dale Steenbergen, president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I’m not sure that’s uncommon in this day and age where we have some pretty significant inflationary forces in the economy and things are changing dramatically.”
The owner of the building Nipa Hut is in has decided to sell the building, Vinluan said, but that wasn’t the only reason the restaurant is closing.
“The owner came to us saying, ‘We’re going to sell the building,’” Vinluan said. “So it’s the best time to shut it down because we’ve been threatened. ... When they call the employees and threaten them on the phone and in the drive-thru, that’s a different story. That terrifies me.”
Vinluan said people have yelled racist remarks to him and to his employees. Particularly, he recalled being told “go home, crazy, stupid terrorist Asian.”
“Any behavior related to race or anything is inappropriate,” Steenbergen said. “We need to make sure as a community that we don’t have that. I am sorry for him if that happened to him.”
Despite some of the verbal harassment he reports, Vinluan remains faithful in the community that has welcomed his family for decades.
Guam to Cheyenne
Vinluan’s family came to the city during a particularly cold winter in the early 1990s without any coats. Moving here from Guam, his family wasn’t prepared for the weather that year.
“I didn’t know that it snows, it gets cold,” he said. “When the community (found) out, they brought us five boxes full of jackets, and I said, ‘Wow.’ So, when I see my kids on their knees digging for jackets and they find one and they hug it ... (I said), ‘There is God.’”
Before serving in the Army at age 18, where he was stationed in West Berlin during the Cold War, Vinluan said he had a troubled history and was involved in a gang in Guam. After enlisting, he said he was able to fix his life through religion. He said moving to Cheyenne strengthened his faith and showed him how compassionate other people can be.
“Truly, I said to myself, there is a God of Compassion the heart of our community,” he wrote in the closing announcement letter.
Before opening Nipa Hut, Vinluan and his wife worked at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was able to hone his cooking skills. He spent a combined 23 years working at the hospital, where he made special meals for people with restrictive diets.
“That’s when I found purpose,” he said. “They kept sending me to the diet class, and I said, ‘Send those other cooks.’ They told me, ‘Jhun, you’re the only one that cares.’”
Serving again
These skills, combined with his military experience, sent him to Iraq for a year, starting in 2005. Initially sent as a cook, his history of service quickly got him switched to a gunner position.
“We deployed by the engineer unit,” he said. “I was the third-oldest guy in the unit. I’m older than my commander.”
He still applied his dietary skills in Iraq, teaching nutrition classes to soldiers serving with him. But exposure to combat scarred Vinluan in a way he still thinks about 18 years later.
“I’m still thinking about Iraq, you know, PTSD,” he said. “My heart pumps three times the normal level, and I wake up 49 times a night because of my dreams.”
Vinluan experienced several adverse health effects from serving there. Notably, exposure to hazardous burn pits — where U.S. military installations would burn waste — led to several complications that he still deals with today.
“My fellow veterans, keep telling your stories to our young generations,” he wrote in his letter.
After returning to his job and life in Cheyenne, he decided he wanted to share his skills and faith through food.
In 2013, Nipa Hut started as a food truck, the first of several iterations of the business. For five years, Nipa Hut also operated a storefront location on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, before officially opening their restaurant space in Cheyenne in 2019.
Struggles of a small business
Relief money kept the business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Vinluan said they still faced challenges, even with the extra support.
“Certainly, the pandemic was hard on people, and they’re trying to figure out what life looks like post-pandemic,” Steenbergen said. “The economy after the pandemic, it’s gotta kinda rebake the cake. You don’t exactly know what the cake’s gonna look like until it’s done.”
While other businesses shrank, to keep Nipa Hut from going out of business, Vinluan had to hire more employees than he had before.
“Most of the money went to the employees,” he said. “So, when they audit me, there’s the money that I got.”
Seeking help from the Wyoming Business Council, he was told “keep all your receipts, and if they audit (you), then show it to them.”
Steenbergen said that balancing the financial expectations that come from running a business with some of the day-to-day challenges presents unique problems for restaurateurs like Vinluan that other industries don’t face.
“You’re guessing at every step of the way,” he said. “’How many people am I going to have for lunch today?’ ... You’re dependent on, you know, who walks in the door. ... I think the other thing that’s a unique challenge for small restaurants is ... when do you do your books? Do you try to do that between the lunch rush and the supper rush? Do you do it at night? I think they’re very stressful operations.”
The Business Council, which Vinluan says champions small restaurants, worked with the Wyoming Attorney General’s office to help Nipa Hut to take out a loan to stay afloat. He said they also helped with a payment plan so the business could repay its loan in a reasonable manner.
But Vinluan said that taking this money was what triggered some of the harassment the store started to get.
“It’s been going on since when I take the money in the relief fund,” he said. “Calling me a monster and a thief and all that. We pay it back, and then the Wyoming Business Council (was) fighting for us in the Legislature.”
Once the owners of the Central Avenue building told Vinluan they were selling the building, he said he decided it was time for the business to end, at least for now.
“Even though we won’t have a drive-thru or a dine-in space,” Vinluan’s letter reads, “we hope to go back to our roots as a food truck serving at events and providing catering options.”
Vinluan was not sure when they could officially open the food truck.
“I still have to work with the public health department, all that stuff,” he said. “I have a grandson and a granddaughter ... so (for now) I’ll probably learn to dance again.”
