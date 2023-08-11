CHEYENNE — Jhun Vinluan first arrived in Cheyenne 30 years ago. Throughout his life, he has lived in Guam, the Philippines and served in Iraq and West Berlin.

Vinluan founded Nipa Hut, a Filipino restaurant that began as a food truck, in 2013.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus