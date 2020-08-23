CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Rifle and Pistol Club will hold its annual Sight In Days on Sept. 5-6 at its range northwest of town.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and participants should bring ammunition they will hunt with, along with eye and ear protection.
To get to the Cheyenne Rifle and Pistol Club range, take Interstate 25 north to the Horse Creek Road exit, then go west on Horse Creek Road to Telephone Road (County Road 120), north on Telephone Road to County Road 217 and east into the range.
For more information, contact the club at 307-632-5379.