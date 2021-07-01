CHEYENNE – After more than three decades of fundraising to invest in community projects, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne Foundation has surpassed its goal of raising $1 million for its endowment.
The funds will be used exclusively to support projects in Laramie County that benefit “the greatest number of people in the categories of health, humanitarian projects, youth, education and community betterment.”
The milestone has been 12 years in the making, said Rotary Club of Cheyenne President Anja Bendel, who officially began serving in that role Wednesday.
Reaching the $1 million milestone means the foundation will be able to invest a larger portion of the money it raises in these community projects, rather than rolling it back into the endowment, Bendel said. Applications for these project grants are accepted annually.
The foundation was formed in 1988, but the goal to raise $1 million was set in 2007, according to a news release from the organization.
Money raised by the foundation has already been used in recent years to support projects like the accessible playground in Cahill Park, tablets for children’s literacy programs at the Laramie County Library, uniform shirts for Cheyenne Police Department volunteers, children’s music programs for the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and veteran-specific programs for Laramie County Community College, among other projects.
“It was a reach goal for us, and there were times where you had to wonder how we’ll be able to get there. But we had a really tenacious group of people, a dedicated group, and this year we really rallied behind that goal,” Bendel said.
What put the foundation over the edge in fundraising, Bendel said, was the recent raffle of a Ford Bronco, donated by Spradley Barr Motors.
“We set the goal and went after it. Without the whole club, this would never have been made possible,” Foundation Chair and former club President Bob Womack said in the news release. “There have been so many people that have played an instrumental role in reaching it.”