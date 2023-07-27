CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Rotary Club Foundation Board of Trustees announced at a July 19 Rotary meeting that they plan to buy 12 acres north of Dell Range Boulevard and develop it into the next city park.

The space southeast of Mylar Park and west of Powderhouse Road is intended to become the new Rotary Park. If the park maintains the name, and a memorandum of understanding is approved, Cheyenne Rotary Foundation will purchase the land and donate it to the city to be developed.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

