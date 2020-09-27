CHEYENNE – As the Mullen Fire rages on, Cheyenne’s drinking water is being monitored and continues to remain safe.
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities continues to monitor incoming raw water and treated water for any changes in water quality. The board’s Water Treatment Plant has advance methods to treat water quality issues associated with ash and sediment from wildfires.
The BOPU has multiple drinking water sources, besides Rob Roy Reservoir, including Granite Springs Reservoir, Crystal Reservoir and groundwater wells. Currently, more than 2.6 billion gallons of water stored in the Curt Gowdy area reservoirs is ready to be used for Cheyenne’s drinking water. Water resources and water quality remain secure and safe.
Granite Springs and Crystal Reservoirs, located in Curt Gowdy State Park, are not affected by the Mullen Fire.