CHEYENNE – Nate Breen knows what’s at stake over the next few years for Wyoming’s K-12 education system.
With the state facing a structural revenue deficit worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the next few years, many view Wyoming’s K-12 education system as one of the areas most vulnerable to potential cuts. Breen, who serves on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees and the State Board of Education after a long career in teaching, said one thing should be clear to the Legislature.
“We’ve cut about as much as we can,” Breen said of the state’s K-12 education system. “In fact, if we’re going to work our way out of this budgetary mess, it’s going to be education that’s going to help diversify the economy in this state.”
Protecting funds for the state’s K-12 education system is one of the main reasons Breen is running as a Democrat to represent Senate District 8, which includes much of downtown and southwest Cheyenne.
Breen’s decision to run comes as the state is beginning to pursue another recalibration of its funding model for K-12 education, which happens every five years. Breen noted lawmakers voted down one of the most recent recommendations from consultants, who said the state should be spending over $50 million more on its K-12 education system.
“Since 2017, all 48 school districts have made cuts – very, very deep cuts – even though I’ve heard over and over from the Legislature that the only group in the state that has not made sacrifices is education, which is patently untrue,” Breen said.
Along with considering education as a conductor of the state economy, Breen argued Wyoming should be looking at renewable energies as a more serious source of economic growth. The former teacher mentioned Medicaid expansion as something the Legislature should change its mind on as revenue streams dwindle.
“We keep turning it down, turning it down, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars on the table,” Breen said of Medicaid expansion. “Our rural hospitals in the state are in deep, deep trouble in terms of being able to take care of themselves.”
Breen also argued Wyoming needs to become more accepting of members of LGBTQ communities, or else continue “driving people away from the state who can make a difference.”
Republican Sen. Affie Ellis currently holds the district seat, following her victory in 2016 over long-time Democratic Sen. Floyd Esquibel. Ellis announced her plans to seek reelection last month.
No other candidates have entered the race against Breen in the Democratic primary, though that could change leading up to the primary election Aug. 18.