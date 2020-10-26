CHEYENNE – Snow has piled up around Cheyenne from a winter storm this weekend, with some areas of town seeing as much as 12 inches of snow and others seeing as little as 3 inches.
But in addition to the snow, which is normal for this time of year, Cheyenne also saw record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service's Cheyenne office. Previously, the record for Sunday's coldest temperature was 5 degrees, set in 1873.
"We broke that record with 2 degrees here in Cheyenne," NWS Meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said Monday morning.
The cold temperatures were exacerbated by high winds, with the wind chills sinking into the negative across southeast Wyoming. The wind also caused a number of snow drifts throughout the area, with the snow accumulating quickly as a snow band hovered over the area.
The snow band finally moved away from Cheyenne Sunday night, blowing south toward Colorado and worsening conditions near the border.
Interstate 80 also saw a series of closures due to accumulating snow drifts, and the Cheyenne Police Department took to Facebook to caution residents about driving in the snow.
According to CPD public information officer David Inman, CPD issued an accident alert due to the number of accidents, meaning police officer would only respond to crashes involving injuries or criminal actions.
"It happens like this every time we get a heavy snow. The wrecks are due to driving too fast for conditions," Inman said, noting that some vehicles follow too closely and don't leave enough room to stop. "Luckily, a lot of (the accidents) are just minor."
Due to the weather conditions and road closures, Clawson, Willadsen and Gilchrist schools are closed today, and rural bus routes will not run. However, in-town bus routes will be running. Additionally, Laramie County Community College’s dental hygiene clinic is closed today due to weather conditions.
Officer Inman cautioned residents to stay home, if possible, and drive carefully if they do need to go out.
"If you don't have to be out, don't be out," Inman said.