Whispering Chase

The dining room at the Whispering Chase senior living community, which is undergoing a $1.5 million renovation.

 Holiday by Atria

CHEYENNE – Whispering Chase, a Holiday by Atria independent living community, has kicked off a $1.5 million renovation project.

The upgrades are designed to transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections that help older adults live life to the fullest, according to a news release. The upgrades are expected to be completed this winter.

