CHEYENNE – Whispering Chase, a Holiday by Atria independent living community, has kicked off a $1.5 million renovation project.
The upgrades are designed to transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections that help older adults live life to the fullest, according to a news release. The upgrades are expected to be completed this winter.
When originally built, the layout for Holiday Whispering Chase focused on community spaces to offer residents an enriching and engaging social life. Improvements for these social spaces are the focus of this renovation, as even more older adults are seeking an active retirement.
One focus of the renovation is to create an expanded fitness room to meet the needs of seniors working to maintain a more active lifestyle as they age. The game lounge, living room with library, atrium and dining room will also receive extensive renovations. Other improvements include added A/V capabilities in all common areas, exterior enhancements and energy-efficient lighting.
“For us, this will feel like an ‘extreme makeover’ to create new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships and enjoy what inspires them,” said Larry Westerdahl, assistant general manager at Holiday Whispering Chase, in the release. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours can translate to greater well-being in older adults.”
