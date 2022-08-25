CHEYENNE – The Kiwanis, Rotary, Zonta and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a two-day food drive this weekend to support three local food banks – LCCC Western States Bank Food Pantry, Needs Inc. food pantry and Veteran’s Rock.

The food drive will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Collection boxes will be located both days at Albertsons on Yellowstone Road, King Soopers on Dell Range Boulevard, Safeway on South Greeley Highway and Walmart on Livingston Avenue.

