CHEYENNE – The Kiwanis, Rotary, Zonta and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a two-day food drive this weekend to support three local food banks – LCCC Western States Bank Food Pantry, Needs Inc. food pantry and Veteran’s Rock.
The food drive will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Collection boxes will be located both days at Albertsons on Yellowstone Road, King Soopers on Dell Range Boulevard, Safeway on South Greeley Highway and Walmart on Livingston Avenue.
In Wyoming, it is estimated that 86,000 residents struggle with food insecurity. In Laramie County alone, approximately 11% of households struggle with food insecurity, with the number increasing to 14% for those households with children. A large proportion of these individuals rely heavily on food banks and donations made possible by the community.
“Food insecurity is a real issue. Our clubs joined together because fighting hunger, especially within our community, is an ongoing problem that we are all committed to,” said Thomas Brantley, director with the Rotary Club of Cheyenne.
Collections will be taken outside at the front of each grocery store. Item requests vary for each beneficiary, but generally include peanut butter, jelly, rice sides, noodles, pasta and sauce, dry cereal, crackers, canned products, dry beans, oatmeal and other nonperishable food items.
A printed list of needs will be provided at each location so that shoppers interested in donating will know what to shop for.
In lieu of food donations, monetary donations may also be mailed to Food Drive, P.O. Box 2883, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Checks can be made out to one of the three beneficiaries receiving the collections.