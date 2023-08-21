Lions Club members Mary Brown, left, and Roger Nelson, center, collect food donations and distribute flyers outside of Albertsons in Cheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Kiwanis, Rotary, Rotaract, Zonta and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a food drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to support three local food banks: Laramie County Community College FNBO Food Pantry, The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and Veterans' Rock.
Food will be collected at Albertsons (Yellowstone Road), King Soopers, Safeway and the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Commissary.
In Wyoming, it is estimated that more than 11% of households are unable to provide adequate food for every member in the household due to lack of resources. Nearly 13% of Wyoming adults age 60 or older faced the threat of hunger in the past 12 months. Food insecurity for Wyoming households with children is estimated to be approaching 14%. A large proportion of these individuals rely heavily on food banks and donations made possible by the community.
Collections will be taken outside at the front of each grocery store by volunteers from each of the participating service clubs. All nonperishable donations will be accepted. However, items in high demand include canned chili or soup, canned meat or tuna, pasta and pasta sauce, peanut butter and jelly, ramen noodles, canned fruit and cereal. A list of additionally needed items will be available at each collection point.
Cash donations will not be solicited during this food drive, but monetary donations may be sent to any of the individual food pantries.
This is the second annual Joint Service Club Food Drive. It is estimated that last year’s two-day food drive collected more than six tons of food to benefit the food insecure in Laramie County. The clubs hope to collect at least as much during this year’s one-day event, as food insecurity persists in our community.
Contact information for each of the participating service organizations will also be available at the food donation collection points. These organizations welcome inquiries from those looking for community service opportunities and seek to grow their membership by showing their dedication to making the world better for others.
