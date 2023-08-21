wte-20220828-news-food-drive-ak-01.JPG

Lions Club members Mary Brown, left, and Roger Nelson, center, collect food donations and distribute flyers outside of Albertsons in Cheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Kiwanis, Rotary, Rotaract, Zonta and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a food drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to support three local food banks: Laramie County Community College FNBO Food Pantry, The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and Veterans' Rock.

Food will be collected at Albertsons (Yellowstone Road), King Soopers, Safeway and the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Commissary.

