The West Edge Collective building at 707 W. Lincolnway is pictured Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Cheyenne City Council had just voted 7-2 to award the city’s only available retail liquor license to Get Bent, LLC, and its The Railspur project at that location.
Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
This image above shows proposed boundaries of the West Edge rezoning.
CHEYENNE – Coming on the heels of the city giving its OK for a business in this same area of town to get a retail liquor license, the municipality will hold an open house next Wednesday to discuss West Edge rezoning.
The Cheyenne Planning and Development Department has announced that it will host the May 11 event from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
The department said it “encourages your participation and input to bring the West Edge vision to life!” A Wednesday email from the city noted that this zone will be mixed-use business emphasis with a newly adopted urban use overlay.
Last month, the Cheyenne City Council gave its final approval to Get Bent LLC, awarding it the city’s only available retail liquor license. The owners of the business plan to change the West Edge Collective building at 707 W. Lincolnway into a coffee house by day turned bar at night. The Railspur project will feature handcrafted cuisine from local food trucks, a package liquor store, and an outdoor space for events and music.