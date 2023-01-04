CheyennePoliceCarFILE2.jpg

Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – A shooting suspect was brought into custody Tuesday night by the Cheyenne Police Department, and has been booked into Laramie County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault. 

According to a CPD news release sent out Wednesday morning, Solomon Nunez, 20, was the subject of an investigation following reports of a shooting at a residence in the 1800 block of East 19th Street. 

