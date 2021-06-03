CHEYENNE – A local spa owner and employee have been arrested for prostitution following an extensive investigation, the Cheyenne Police Department announced Thursday morning.
In April, the department's Community Action Team began investigating Asian Relax Spa, located at 619 W. Lincolnway. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that workers at the spa were offering and performing sexual acts in exchange for money.
On May 20, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a search warrant was executed at the business, resulting in the owner and an employee being taken into police custody. Both individuals were arrested on charges of prostitution, with the owner also being arrested for promotion of prostitution, which is a felony.
The Community Action Team is responsible for investigating cases that require specialized police work and routinely conduct human trafficking investigations, police spokesperson Alex Farkas said in a new release. According to CAT detectives, more than 80% of commercial sex workers in the U.S. are victims of human trafficking.
It is CPD's primary objective when investigating crimes related to the commercial sex industry to identify and recover victims of human trafficking, the release said.