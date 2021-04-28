CHEYENNE – The city’s Board of Public Utilities has determined Cheyenne can remain in a “normal” summer watering schedule for 2021.
“We will continue 'normal' summer watering rules and encourage citizens to use water wisely,” said Brad Brooks, BOPU Director.
What are the summer watering rules?
- From May 1 to Sept. 1, watering lawns between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited.
- Customers may water lawns and grass up to three days a week.
- Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is prohibited.
- Gardens and flowers may be watered any day before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
- To establish new sod or seed, customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils. Visit https://tinyurl.com/u4jubsha for the free permit.
As a reminder, washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, as long as customers use an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses or utilize buckets of water.
Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited, except when needed for safety, health or construction-related reasons.
Throughout each year, the BOPU studies the snowpack and/or reservoir levels to determine what watering schedules are needed to deliver adequate water supplies to the city. The BOPU will continue to evaluate water resources and adjust, if needed.