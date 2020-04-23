CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced this week the reservoirs providing water to the city have adequate supply, so “normal” summer watering rules will apply again this year.
The summer watering rules are as follows:
• From May 1 to Sept. 1, watering lawns between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is prohibited.
• Customers may water lawns and grass up to three days per week.
• Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is prohibited.
• Gardens and flowers may be watered any day before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
• To establish new sod or seed, customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils.
As a reminder, washing vehicles is permitted at all times if customers use an automatic shutoff nozzle on hoses or utilize buckets of water. Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways, with a hose is prohibited except when needed for safety, health or construction related reasons.
Throughout each year, the board studies the snowpack and reservoir levels to determine what watering schedules are needed to deliver adequate water supplies to the city. Snowpack in the watersheds near Cheyenne’s reservoirs is around 119% of normal for this time of year. The board will continue to evaluate water resources and adjust, if needed.