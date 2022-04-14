CHEYENNE – Mike Coughenour wasn’t necessarily thrilled to walk a block in high-heeled shoes in below-freezing temperatures.
But he was interested in what the action represented.
Coughenour was one of several men and women who took part in Wednesday’s “Walk in Her Shoes” event, put on by Cheyenne’s Safehouse Services, which provides shelter and resources to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, elder abuse and trafficking. Attendees walked in high heels around the Depot Plaza, with some of the men carrying signs with slogans like: “I am man enough to walk in her shoes.”
The event was held to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which takes place in April.
“From the military stance, from the society stance, we can do better,” said Coughenour, who works as security forces manager for the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 253rd Security Forces Squadron.
By putting on high heels, men were offered a humorous way to engage with a serious, pervasive issue. One out of six women have experienced rape or attempted rape in their lifetimes, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, also known as RAINN.
And although women are more likely to become victims, men also experience sexual assault: about 3% of American men have experienced rape or attempted rape in their lifetimes, RAINN says. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 43% of men reported some kind of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetimes. (For women, it’s 81%.)
Safehouse Executive Director Carla Thurin told the roughly two dozen people gathered inside the depot that, while the purpose of Wednesday’s event was to raise awareness for sexual assault, it rarely exists “in a silo” away from other offenses, such as domestic violence, stalking or human trafficking.
Anna Nasset, who runs advocacy organization Stand Up Resources, also briefly spoke to attendees about her decade-long experience with stalking. She said her stalker, a man she didn’t know, is currently serving 10 years in prison for the crime.
Now, with her “decade of freedom,” Nasset advocates for other victims and survivors of gender-based violence.
“I just go out and do whatever I can to make sure that others get that same justice,” she said.
Nasset, who is based in Vermont, said she was asked to visit F.E. Warren Air Force Base to give a couple of talks. On Thursday, she planned to share her survival story, talk about how bystanders can prevent things like sexual assault, discuss issues of consent and describe how to support someone who has disclosed a sexual assault.
“One important thing is to start by believing,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Thurin said it was Cheyenne’s first “Walk in Her Shoes” event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A focus of this year’s event, the Safehouse director said, was to bring together members of Laramie County’s Coordinated Community Response Team. The team, which meets twice a month, seeks to serve all victims of crimes like intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and child and elder abuse.
“(We) discuss what we’re doing to make sure no victims fall through the cracks,” she said. “Anybody who helps victims in our community comes to the table.”
Alongside law enforcement, the CCR Team includes Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, victim advocates at F.E. Warren, CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates for children – and Safe Harbor, a children’s justice center, Thurin said.
Coughenour joked that, after the walk, he’d be skipping the gym for the day.
“My feet hurt, calves are on fire ... but it gives that perspective, for sure,” he said. “Doing things like this, bringing awareness – I can walk a little bit around the depot for a little bit more awareness.”