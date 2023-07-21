TORRINGTON – Eastern Wyoming College held its 74th annual commencement on May 12 in the Fine Arts Auditorium for graduates from the Fall 2022, Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 semesters.
There were 171 graduates.
Cheyenne graduates included Raylene Boyd, Kaitlyn Miller and Kaetlin Paice.
