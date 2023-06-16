GREELEY, Colo. – The following students from Cheyenne were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
 
The students, degrees, areas of study and honors are: 
  • Blake Danni, Bachelor of Science Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude
  • Elizabeth Gross-Blanchard, Bachelor of Arts Communication Studies
  • Danielle Rinaldo, Master of Science in Sport and Exercise Science
  • Laura Watts, Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Ed and Supervision
  • Shelly Wheeler, Master of Business Admin. in Business Administration

