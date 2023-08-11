ADELPHI, Md. – Seven students from Cheyenne are among the more than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

