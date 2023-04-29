CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne SubVets have left a lasting mark on the city with the installation of a statue dedicated to generations of sailors.

Members of the organization raised funds to install “The Lone Sailor” statue downtown at the corner of West 23rd Street and Carey Avenue as an extension of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus