CHEYENNE – A local youth swim club sued Laramie County School District 1 in district court on Monday over facility use fees that it and some other local sports groups have called "exorbitant."
The lawsuit by Capital City Athletics, a local nonprofit swim club, regards use fees for LCSD1's athletic facilities. CCA has used the district's pools for programs and lessons offered to students in the Cheyenne area.
"All we're doing is asking for answers to questions, and we're not getting them," CCA Board President Will Westervelt told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week. "That's why I just keep escalating this and escalating this."
Westervelt told WyoSports last week that few groups would be able to afford the fees the school district charges to use its facilities.
To use the district's pools, organizations like CCA are currently paying $37.50 per hour. WyoSports previously reported that the Wyoming Storm basketball board received a bill for more than $3,000 in March to use a gymnasium.
Westervelt said that CCA has had to cancel lessons for around 120 kids since the start of August.
"We had three weeks worth of swim lessons planned," Westervelt said. "We had to cancel every single one of them. And not only did it impact the kids that were learning how to swim, but all of our instructors are our teenage kids who are in the program, as well. So none of them got paid, none of them have a job."
The current fee structure can mean nonprofits that serve students could pay up to $325 per hour to rent out an athletic field with stadium lights, documents filed by CCA's attorney indicate. Fees are dependent on the use tiers the school district categorizes an organization under.
LCSD1 currently has three use tiers. Tier 1 programs, run by the school district itself, do not need to pay a fee. Tier 2 programs, which CCA falls under, are nonprofit entities that serve schoolchildren. Adult nonprofit and any other for-profit groups are billed under Tier 3, often at a higher rate than Tier 2.
Tier 2 and Tier 3 groups are both charged at a rate of $125 per hour to use an athletic field and and additional $250 per hour to run stadium lights.
CCA contests the validity of the current fee structure, arguing that they do not owe the amount assessed to them by the school district last year. Its lawsuit contends that they may not owe any money at all.
According to prior statements made by LCSD1 officials, the district only reinstated fee enforcement on Nov. 1, 2022, to "ease the transition out of the pandemic."
CCA's complaint says that the issue stems from the way the district went about amending its facilities use policy. Lawyers for the organization said the school board did not provide the public with the proper notice, and the policy that resulted in its current bill was not passed, making the fees CCA was charged invalid.
"Before the (school) board can take any action to adopt or amend a policy, it must provide formal notice to the public of the changes to the policy at least 45 days before the board can vote on the matter," CCA's complaint read. "In 2021, the board proposed an amendment to the (policy), but this amendment is not effective ... The required 45-day public notice was not published in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle until June 5, 2021.
"Regardless of which policy is the duly adopted ... policy, nonprofit organizations which include (LCSD1) students (such as CCA) should not be charged hourly fees (except those hourly fees for the cost of a custodian outside his regular shift)."
Because they rarely operate outside of the regular hours of a custodian under those rules, CCA says it should not have to pay any fees to LCSD1.
"We are there during normal hours 90% of the time," Westervelt said. "If we have a meet on the weekends, or a Sunday or Saturday outside of regular custodial hours, absolutely. We 100% understand the fees need to apply. But that's been the argument since the beginning is, 'Hey, school board, why do we not fall under this policy?' The same policy that the Girl Scouts, the YMCA, all those other people fall under, you know, we're a nonprofit organization.
"We want to know why we're being charged when we shouldn't be."
The suit asked for a judgment from the court to declare "which version of the Facility Use Policy is the valid, board-approved version." CCA's lawyers also asked the court to determine if it owed the district any fees and for any additional financial costs to be awarded to the group.
"I'm gonna keep fighting for the kids in my club and the kids in this community," Westervelt said. "I will fight till there's no fight left."
