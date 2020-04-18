CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has confirmed new dates for three concerts that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These 2019-20 season concerts have been rescheduled as follows:
• Beethoven in the Barn – Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m., Wyoming Hereford Ranch
• Mahler & Beethoven – Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center
• “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in Concert – Saturday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center
All tickets issued for the original concert dates will be honored at the rescheduled dates. If patrons with tickets are unable to attend the rescheduled performance, CSO is asking that they consider making them a tax-deductible donation to the Cheyenne Symphony, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.cheyennesymphony.org or leave a message at 307-778-8561. The CSO office is closed until further notice, but staff continues to work remotely and is checking messages regularly.