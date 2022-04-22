...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437 covering much of the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of
southeast Wyoming.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Cheyenne Symphony Friends invite you to a fantastic evening of local microbrews and appetizer pairings in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on April 30th at 5:00 PM at the Atlas Theatre.
This event includes four tasting-sized signature beers, one each from Accomplice Beer Company, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Danielmark’s Brewing Company and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, each paired with a chef-created appetizer from Taste of the Plains.
Learn about the beers from the brewers and what inspired the chef for each pairing, all while listening to the eclectic music of Synesthesia. Tickets are $60 and must be purchased by April 25. Cash bar and silent auction will also be available. Online silent auction will begin on Wednesday, April 27 at www.cheyennesymphony.org. Bidders need not attend the event to win.
The “Taps and Apps” pairings for the evening are as follows:
First Course
Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company: High Noon Chili Ale (Blonde Ale)
Shrimp tostada with mango salsa and red pepper puree
Second Course
Danielmarks Brewing Company: Corson (Pilsner)
Beer cheese dip served in a soft pretzel bread boat with mixed crudité
Third Course
Black Tooth Brewing Company: Bomber Mountain (Amber Ale)
Mashed potato fritter with beer brat, onions and peppers
Fourth Course
Accomplice Beer Company: Wet Hop IPA
Marinated steak and vegetable skewers
Dessert
Lemon bars or chocolate sheet cake with cream cheese icing, provided by B’s Baked Goods.
This event is the annual fundraiser presented by the Symphony Friends, an organization of passionate and dedicated volunteers who support the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s mission by raising funds and sharing their time and talent to support Symphony initiatives.