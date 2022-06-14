The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 concert schedule, titled "The World Awaits."
Next season, the symphony will present the audience with a series of concerts that highlight composers from different countries and regions around the world.
The season will begin with the 64th Annual Symphony Gala, “Around the Globe with Music”, which will be held on Sept. 17, 2022.
With music as an international language, we are able to get a real feeling for a country by hearing great music from their composers. This series is meant to take the listeners around the world with fun and illuminating pieces. The central program, coming mid-season, will take the audience home mid-journey for a compilation of American classics.
“Every performance of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is designed to move you, to refresh your spirit, and to give you great joy,” said William Intriligator, CSO's music director and conductor, in a statement. “Each concert includes some familiar, well-loved music as well as lesser-known works we think will delight you.”
Highlights of the familiar pieces include Scheherazade, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Brahms’ Violin Concerto, Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, and Elgar’s Enigma Variations.
The CSO will also be featuring soloists all season long. These include pianists Sara Buechner and Michael Roll, violinist Michael Ludwig, CSO Principal Horn Ben Shafer and electric guitar soloist DJ Sparr.
Almost all CSO concerts in the 2022-23 season will include works by women and minority composers, continuing a trend the symphony began two seasons ago.
One special event scheduled for this season will be the organization's second “film with live orchestra.” In December, the entire film of Home Alone will be projected on a huge screen with a massive orchestra, and local choirs, performing the soundtrack live to the film.
“It will be amazing and appropriate for all ages, so bring kids and grandkids, too,” Intriligator said. “I like to think of it as a great Holiday gift to the community from the orchestra."
Other events this season include the Movie Music Matinee, the second Symphony Underground at the Lincoln featuring Laramie-based band Ten Cent Stranger and two Hausmusik recitals.
Season tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday and individual concert tickets go on sale on Aug. 15. Tickets may be purchased by visiting cheyennesymphony.org or calling 307-778-8561.