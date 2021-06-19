CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors announced a five-year contract extension for Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator this week.
In a news release, it was announced that Intriligator's contract extension will commence during the 2022-23 performance season. This contract extension, through the 2026-27 season, makes Intriligator CSO’s longest-serving music director and conductor, since the orchestra transitioned into a professional ensemble in the early 1980s. This is the fifth time his contract has been renewed.
“To say we’re thrilled at the prospect of Maestro Intriligator leading and conducting our Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra through the 2026-2027 season is an understatement," said Sheila Bush, CSO board president. “Through the years, CSO has grown musically, widened our audience reach, and flourished as an organization in great part due to the energy and passion Intriligator brings to our community. Cheyenne is fortunate to have the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and eager to see where our maestro will lead us in upcoming seasons.”
"I am extremely happy to continue my relationship with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and the Cheyenne community," Intriligator responded. "I love working with the talented, dedicated musicians in the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, and I feel lucky to get to work with a ‘dream team’ of the CSO staff. The orchestra‘s Board of Directors have provided outstanding leadership and guidance during my 13-year tenure, and I look forward to working with them, the staff and musicians to continue to increase the orchestra’s presence in the community."