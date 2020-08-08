CHEYENNE – After working with state and local heath authorities to ensure adequate safety measures were being taken, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is ready to announce its next season, starting in October.
According to a symphony release, highlights of the upcoming season are:
• Renowned soloists such as CSO harpist Tonya Jilling, the Helios Piano Trio, CSO Clarinetist Kellan Toohey and Anton Rist, Principal Clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and British pianist Michael Roll
• Favorite pieces such as Adagio for Strings, Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto, Fanfare for the Common Man, Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Mozart Symphony No. 40, Mother Goose Suite, and the William Tell Overture
• A holiday concert featuring the orchestra, narrator and trumpet soloist
• Two Hausmusik performances
• The rescheduled “Raiders of the Lost Ark” Live in Concert
The schedule is as follows: “Stunning Strings” on Oct. 17, “Witty Winds & Boisterous Brass” on Nov. 14, “Holiday Magic” on Dec. 12, “Riveting Rhapsodies” on Jan. 23, “Capricious Classics” on Feb. 27, “Fantastic Finales” on April 17, “Hausmusik 1” on April 18, “Hausmusik 2” on May 16 and “Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert” on June 12.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, special accommodations will include shorter concerts without an intermission, socially distanced seating, a mask requirement, the addition of Saturday matinee performances, shorter repertoires and a socially distanced orchestra on stage.
Livestreaming packages will also be available that include all Saturday evening concerts, and the Classic Conversations educational seminar that typically precedes concerts will now be livestreamed at noon on the CSO Facebook page the Friday prior to the concert.
Season ticket renewals go on sale Aug. 17. Visit https://cheyennesymphony.org for details.