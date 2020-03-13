CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that its upcoming “Mahler and Beethoven” concert scheduled for March 21 has been cancelled.
In an email announcement, CSO stated the following reasoning: “Based on the guidance and recommendations of the CDC regarding COVID-19, the city of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department have advised us to cancel the event at this time in an abundance of caution.”
The performance will be rescheduled at a later date. Contact 307-631-1189 for more information.