CHEYENNE – This weekend's Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert, "Holiday Magic," will feature Adam Torres as guest conductor, since William Intriligator is unable to appear due to COVID-19 related circumstances.
Sponsored by HollyFrontier, the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Masks are strongly recommended, and socially distanced seating is available by request, if tickets are purchased by Friday. Livestream tickets are also available for $15 per household.
“I wish I could be there to perform our Holiday Magic concert for the Cheyenne community,” Intriligator, CSO music director and conductor, said in a news release. “It’s been two years since we’ve performed this concert, and Cheyenne has missed the joy, the beauty and the holiday spirit that this concert brings! I extend my deepest gratitude to Adam Torres for stepping in as guest conductor on such short notice. I am sure this community will offer a warm Cheyenne welcome to this wonderful young talent!”
Torres, a Denver-based artist, is quickly emerging as a significant musical voice in the U.S. and beyond. While this concert marks his main stage debut with the Cheyenne Symphony, he is no stranger to the orchestra; as his schedule has allowed, he has performed piano and celesta with CSO and was an offstage conductor for Mahler’s ‘Resurrection’ Symphony in 2017.
Holiday Magic is a Cheyenne tradition that serves as a showcase for the local arts and culture community. The orchestra is proud to partner with the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus and the En Avant Dance Studio. Plus, this year, actor David Hall from the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will narrate an orchestral version of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”