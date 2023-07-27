CHEYENNE (WTE) – A Cheyenne teen was among three individuals killed in a car accident last week, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened after a collision with a parked car on July 18 on southbound Interstate 25 in Larimer County, Colorado.
Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a public affairs official with the Colorado Patrol, said the collision occurred when the driver, an 18-year-old from Cheyenne, drifted onto the shoulder of the highway and collided with a parked car.
According to the Greeley Tribune, the driver was Eddie Vaca, who attended high school in Cheyenne. Vaca had two passengers from Greeley, Colorado. When troopers arrived at the scene of the accident, all three of them had "fatal injuries," Moltrer said. None of them, he said, were wearing seat belts.
The passengers were William David Franklin Kitchell, 16, a high school student, and Jasiah Angel Salazar, 18, a graduate of Greeley Central High School, the Greeley Tribune also reported.
Moltrer added that no drug or alcohol use were suspected at this time.
Vaca was operating a Dodge Durango, headed southbound on I-25. A Peterbilt 567, described by troopers as a "heavy wrecker," was parked with its lights on on the shoulder of the interstate. The collision took place near mile marker 290. Moltrer said all cars were on four wheels at the time of the accident.
He also said that no other people were injured in the wreck.
