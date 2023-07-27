CHEYENNE (WTE) – A Cheyenne teen was among three individuals killed in a car accident last week, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened after a collision with a parked car on July 18 on southbound Interstate 25 in Larimer County, Colorado.

