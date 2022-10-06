CHEYENNE – A local teenager who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in 2021 was sentenced to at least two decades in prison on Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Raymond Michael Sanchez, 17, of Cheyenne pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Barlow, 14.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Sanchez to 20-22 years in prison. Both the state, represented by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, and defense attorney Dion Custis argued for that sentence.
Sanchez was also ordered to pay $6,357 in restitution to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services. He received 277 days of credit for time he served in jail.
Second-degree murder involves the killing of another person “purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation.” The charge carries a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison.
In a plea deal filed this summer, Sanchez agreed not to argue for probation, not to seek a sentence reduction or modification, and to waive his right to appeal. The state agreed to cap its sentencing argument at 30 years and dismissed the conspiracy charge.
Sanchez had been accused of shooting and killing Daniel in the early hours in July 5, 2021, at a Cheyenne apartment complex. Information collected by the Cheyenne Police Department points to Daniel's death having been the result of a gang-related conflict.
When pleading guilty this summer, Sanchez described in court how he and his then-18-year-old cousin, Xavier Sanchez of Casper, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Daniel's apartment building, intending to fight the boy. When Daniel didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Daniel’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.
When Daniel opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Daniel slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Daniel in the back.
Raymond and Xavier Sanchez, along with Xavier’s friend, then fled the scene.
Xavier Sanchez pleaded guilty in July to two counts of aggravated assault and battery in the same case. Xavier had been accused of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Daniel's apartment building as he fled the scene, and of working with Raymond to help kill Daniel.
Xavier Sanchez was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
DA's comments
The courtroom where Raymond Sanchez's sentencing took place was filled with supporters of both the victim and the defendant.
The mood was somber. Both sides repeatedly agreed that the crime in this case was "inexcusable," pointless and tragic.
"This is a case of children killing children," DA Manlove said. Raymond Sanchez and Daniel Barlow were affiliated with rival gangs in town, and had been exposed to substance abuse and violence throughout their lives, she said.
Manlove said "constitutional violations" during a police interview prevented the state from bringing charges against a third alleged co-conspirator, who was Xavier Sanchez's friend and the one who allegedly knocked on Daniel's door.
When reached for comment, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said the department disagrees with Manlove's statement, and that "the determination of a constitutional violation is the responsibility of the court."
"Equally frustrating," the DA also said, "was the state's inability to hold accountable the adults who were deeply enmeshed in the events that led to Daniel's death. They set in motion, or contributed in some way after, all of the things that lead to Daniel's murder. And even if the state does not have sufficient evidence to prosecute them, they're also responsible."
Daniel's father, mother, two sisters and an aunt made victim impact statements.
"It's just too much," said Shane Barlow, the victim's father. "Killing (Daniel) is like killing me."
Daniel's mother, Felisha Jennings, said she was in the apartment when her son was killed. She said she would never be able to get out of her mind watching her son die in her arms.
A friend of Daniel's who was present in the apartment at the time of the shooting also made a statement in court.
Defense
Custis, Raymond Sanchez's attorney, recounted a long history of drug abuse by the now-17-year-old, which he described as an attempt to self-medicate myriad mental health issues.
These issues had likely been passed down from Raymond's father, who has been in prison or homeless most of Raymond's life, Custis said.
Custis said Raymond has "extreme remorse" for killing Daniel and "understands that this was a completely ridiculous and stupid act." With Raymond having performed well in custody and having taken responsibility for the crime, Custis said, "he's rehabilitatable."
Custis said Raymond cooperated with the state in helping it locate the guns used in this crime so law enforcement could "get them off the streets."
Raymond's mother, Lona Garcia, spoke on her son's behalf. She expressed support for Raymond while saying she couldn't imagine what Daniel's family was going through.
After his mother spoke, Raymond Sanchez, who kept his head down on the defense table throughout most of the hearing, stood at a lectern to read two separate statements. The first was a letter to Daniel's family, which Raymond said was "most important." He apologized for killing the boy, and acknowledged the pain and trauma Daniel's family had experienced since July 2021.
"I know that I have consequences for my actions, and to continue to be better, I must face them," he said. "When I go to sleep at night, I see my past in front of me, and it haunts me."
Judge Campbell ordered that Raymond Sanchez be taken to a medium-security state facility.