Laramie County Governmental Complex

The Laramie County Governmental Complex.

CHEYENNE – A local teenager who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in 2021 was sentenced to at least two decades in prison on Thursday in Laramie County District Court.

Raymond Michael Sanchez, 17, of Cheyenne pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Barlow, 14.

