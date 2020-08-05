CHEYENNE – A 16-year-old Cheyenne resident was killed, and a 48-year-old man was injured in a crash Wednesday morning on County Road 120.
According to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched at around 9 a.m. to the 1900 block of Road 120 for an accident with injuries.
Deputies say a passenger car driven by the unidentified 16-year-old was heading northbound on Road 120, and when he crested the top of a hill, he struck the rear of a utility vehicle that was also traveling northbound.
The teen driver died at the scene. The driver of the utility vehicle, 48-year-old Matthew Haas of Cheyenne, was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by AMR.
Speed may be a contributing factor to the cause of the accident. The crash remains under investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department.