CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne teen took one of the top honors at the Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer Heifer Show at the National Western Stock Show last month in Denver.
Grace Steenbergen, 15, daughter of Dale Steenbergen and Sharon Fain, won reserve grand champion Balancer female for BCFG Butlers Fredia 133F. The animal is the May 7, 2018, daughter of BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z and was the champion in the summer yearling heifer division.
Judge Shane Bedwell of Holt, Missouri, evaluated the 14 Gelbvieh heifers and 42 Balancer heifers at the show, which was held Jan. 11.
The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system, according to a news release.