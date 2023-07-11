CHEYENNE — Brothers Jalen and Santana Trujillo were arrested Friday in connection with an April 30 shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark.

The brothers, who are both 19, are being charged with accessory after the fact (not relative) to murder in the first degree. If convicted, they could each face up to three years in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus