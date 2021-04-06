CHEYENNE – At 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Lions Park in Cheyenne, Special Olympics Wyoming will hold a Jackalope Jump.
The concept is simple, says a Special Olympics news release: Participants raise money to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, then face freezing cold water. You can dunk, soak, dip or splash, as long as you’re IN cold water during the event.
Each jump is its own personalized event as they are planned and organized locally by SOWY volunteers. All jumpers that raise of a minimum of $100 will receive a Jackalope Jump T-shirt and towel.
Jackalope Jump fundraising events to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes are being scheduled across the state. This year there will also be a Virtual Jackalope Jump event for those that understand the crucial need for fundraising at this time, but are not able to physically participate.
All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,800 athletes statewide. So grab some friends, plan some fun costumes, get pumped and register today at SOWY.org.