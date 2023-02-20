CHEYENNE — Bad news, folks — this wind is just the beginning.
The arrival of spring was teased in the Capital City this past weekend. An average high temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit remained the norm, until a foreboding wind made itself known Sunday night, with gusts reaching as high as 77 miles per hour.
“Our wind gust records are a little spotty; they’re not totally complete,” Michael Natoli, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday. “We don’t keep an official record just because we really don’t know what happened 30 or more years ago.
“In terms of (Sunday) night, getting up above 75 miles per hour is fairly rare around here –maybe a ‘once a year or less’ type of event. So this is on par with about the most we can expect for a year.”
Though the gusts have slowed slightly — to around 60-70 miles per hour throughout Monday — their departure won’t signal the end of nasty weather.
Just as southeast Wyomingites prepare for “calmer” winds as early as Tuesday afternoon (if you consider 20-30 mph “calm”), they’ll quickly be faced with another familiar and unwelcome foe.
“The heaviest snow is expected across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” Natoli said. “It’ll be the primary period for the most accumulating snow, but we will probably have some light to moderate snow showers lingering through Wednesday night.”
Cheyenne can expect 5 to 10 inches of snow, while Laramie could see slightly less due to its proximity to the mountains, Natoli said.
The NWS is predicting the heaviest snow totals to fall between Elk Mountain and Rawlins, where the service has issued a blizzard warning that extends through Thursday morning. Residents should prepare for 10-20 inches of snow, with a high chance of whiteouts and snow drifts.
This is the one positive aspect of a winter filled with arctic weather traveling down from up north — much-needed healthy mountain snowfall.
“Our snowpack in the mountains is above normal, which is great, especially after the last few years have been pretty dry for the mountains,” Natoli said. “We’re happy to see something good to come from all of the cold, even during this winter.”
Unfortunately, the snow and wind are only the initial concern. There’s good chance we’ll be breaking cold temperature records later this week.
Late Tuesday night, temperatures will rapidly begin to drop. By Wednesday afternoon, nearly all of southeast Wyoming will be experiencing sub-zero temperatures, with the rapid development of a winter storm overnight leading into Thursday morning.
“By the time people are waking up on Wednesday morning, that front is going to be pretty much through the area,” Natoli said. “Whatever temperature you wake up to (that morning) is most likely going to be the warmest you see during the day on Wednesday. It’s just going to continue to get colder.”
On Thursday, residents should see the thermometer linger around negative 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Factoring in wind chill, Cheyenne can expect a low of around negative 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit until noon Thursday.
Southeast Wyoming won’t be breaking monthly average cold records on account of volatile temperatures, but Thursday is likely to challenge the previous single-day record of negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit. Just as quickly as the cold snap arrives, though, it will depart around Friday afternoon, when temperatures should rise to around freezing. Highs are expected to return to the high 30s throughout the weekend, with a high of 39 degrees Fahrenheit expected as early as Saturday.